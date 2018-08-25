Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for the derelict former Kirklees College are back on the agenda.

More than a year after revealing it had purchased the site, developer Trinity One has finally unveiled its proposals for the prominent Huddersfield ring road plot.

And they appear to still have a Lidl supermarket and a hotel in the huge transformation scheme, that will see most of the site demolished.

Designs lodged with Kirklees Council planning officials are almost identical to ones first aired last October at an informal preview meeting with councillors.

Most controversially, the Leeds based firm says it wants to demolish all of the historic buildings, except the original 1831 infirmary building and the statue of King Edward VII.

Large extension wings to the infirmary built in the 1870s and 1890s looking on to Portland Street are set to go, as are early 20th century extensions in the New North Road corner.

In their place will be modern blocks of offices and flats.

The 1960s Trinity Street side will be completely cleared and the modern 11 storey structure containing the supermarket, a hotel and flats, is largely unchanged from plans seen previously.

No hotel operator has been revealed.

“We’re concerned about the blocks on Portland Street."

The plans, set to be reviewed by a committee, feature 239 apartments and 337 parking spaces – most of which are for the large block at the corner of Trinity Street and the ring road.

David Wyles, chairman of Huddersfield Civic Society, said they were pragmatic about the loss of the Victorian and early 20th century structures, but had some concerns about the new buildings proposed to replace them and their impact on the Grade 2* listed infirmary.

Mr Wyles said the designs lodged by Trinity One looked very “international corporate” as though they could be found anywhere in the world.

“It’s absolutely essential for the listed former hospital to be protected,” he said.

“We need to look very closely at the detail of the designs.

“We’re concerned about the blocks on Portland Street.

“There’s very little that reflects local traditions.

“We’re also keen that the ring road side has an impact and at the moment it looks a bit weak.

“It’s an important site, but we’re quite pragmatic about demolition of the wings of the infirmary.

“But we’d like to see the new buildings have some stone on them to give a feel of local tradition.”

It is now more than five years since teachers and students vacated the site.

A plan for a Lidl quickly materialised and was approved in June 2016.

But a few months later the developer mysteriously pulled out.

The scheme, set to known as Trinity Central, is set to be decided at a Strategic Planning Committee in the next few months.