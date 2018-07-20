The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you've been struggling in the heat over the past couple of months beware — it's likely to get even hotter.

Temperatures in early August could push 30°C (86°F), according to Examiner Weatherman Paul Stevens.

And while they are unlikely to break Huddersfield's 33.9°C (93°F) record (achieved in July 2003) they could come fairly close.

Paul said: "In the week commencing August 6 we could start to get into very hot temperatures. It's only a small possibility but it could be almost record breaking heat.

"The hottest weather of this summer is still yet to come.

"As we head into early August we're heading up to very hot weather, maybe 32°C, drawing much hotter air from Spain."

It may be some relief that the north of England will escape some of the extreme heat; temperatures of up to 37°C have been forecast in the South East.

Meanwhile this weekend we can expect more of the same warm, dry weather that has dominated the summer and late spring.

Paul said: "It will be generally dry apart from the odd thunder storm.

"In the next seven to 10 day temperatures will remain very warm and occasionally hot with the chance of temperatures at 25°C (77°F) to 26°C towards the middle and end of next week."