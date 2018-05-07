Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s shaping up to be a rare Bank Holiday Monday for sipping cool drinks and seeking the shade.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said: “Today’s looking much like yesterday – fairly fine and settled. There might be a little more cloud around with a weak front pushing towards us with temperatures about 21˚C to 22˚C (69.8˚F to 71.6˚F). There will be plenty of dry, warm weather with hazy sunshine.

“As we head through next week it will become more unsettled with cloud from the Atlantic forming.”

The Salendine Nook weatherman said local temperatures today were unlikely to match April’s high of 24.8˚C (76.6˚F) but added: “It’s going to be a pleasant May Day – the kind of weather we do get during early May from time to time.

“The advice is to keep yourself cool as the sun is getting stronger and if you have lighter, vulnerable skin to make sure you have plenty of high factor suncream. Drink plenty of fluids, but lay off the vino as that will cause dehydration. Asthma sufferers need to be aware that the pollen count is high.”

Yesterday (Sun) saw local temperatures of about 22˚C (23˚F) with the warm air pushing up from France and Spain.

The Met Office’s forecast for Yorkshire said today would see long spells of sunshine. It will feeling hot across some inland parts. Coastal areas will again be cooler with onshore breezes. Parts of the region would have a maximum temperature of 26˚C (78.8˚F).

It added: “Tuesday will be very warm with sunny spells, but with the risk of isolated thundery showers. Wednesday will be dry, but cooler and cloudier. Thursday will be breezy and feel fresher, but will be mainly dry with sunny intervals.”