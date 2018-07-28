At last the heavens opened last night and Huddersfield was drenched in a refreshing downpour.
And it's not over yet - as thunderstorms are predicted for today.
The Weather Channel says scattered thunderstorms are expected for around 5.15pm.
The Met Office is predicting heavy rain for the same time, but we should be seeing some sunshine again later this evening.
Tomorrow is looking pretty bleak with warm and wet weather - it's predicted to rain all day, heavily in the morning, getting lighter in the afternoon and evening.
Even though we've all been complaining about the record temperatures this summer, two days of rain will probably be enough for most of us - so you'll be pleased to hear next week will see a return to sunshine with temperatures expecting to hit around 23c on Thursday.
Here's how the next 24 hours are looking as predicted by the Weather Channel.
1pm-4pm: Partly cloudy
5pm-6pm: Scattered thunderstorms
7pm-2am: Partly cloudy
3am: Mostly cloudy
4am-6am: Light rain
7am-11am: Rain
12pm-1pm: Light rain