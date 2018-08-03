The video will start in 8 Cancel

The opening day of the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival got some glorious weather yesterday.

St George's Square thronged with people sampling goods from over 90 stalls and the warm and sunny weather added to the festive feeling.

Today's visitors can expect a similarly warm afternoon but some light cloud cover could make it feel a bit more muggy than yesterday.

Previous predictions of light showers look to have fallen by the wayside slightly but Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens reckons it might still be worth taking an umbrella to the festival.

He said: "It will be dry for much of the day but there are some showers to the North of us at the moment that could move in later.

"To be honest we would be lucky if we don't get any but they won't spoil the day too much because they are quite dispersed.

"Take an umbrella to the festival because if they do arrive they could be on the heavy side."

"The weekend is looking reasonable. Once we've got these showers out of the way it is mostly warm and dry.

"We will have sunshine by Saturday afternoon and by Sunday we could be back up to 26°C."

Friday's hour by hour forecast:

Saturday's hour by hour forecast:

Sunday's forecast: