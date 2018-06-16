The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weather forecasters aren't always right - but if they're on the money today those grey clouds should be letting loose at a very precise 4.15pm!

The Weather Channel is predicting showers to start at 4.15pm followed by heavier rain and further showers, before the sun comes back out around 7pm.

The Met Office is predicting thunder and lightning to start right about now - with more rain into the evening.

(Image: @RichardHudds)

It agrees the sunshine should be back with us by 7pm, lasting until late tonight.

Tomorrow is expected to be cloudy most of the day with highs of 16c by 1pm.

Rain is predicted again at about 10pm tomorrow night, with some showers and rain on Monday.

Here is the Weather Channel's hour by hour prediction for the next 24 hours.

4.15pm - showers

5pm - rain

6pm - showers

7pm-8pm - mostly sunny

9pm - 5am Sunday - partly cloudy

6am - 7am - mostly cloudy

8am-9am - showers

10am-1pm - cloudy

2pm - 7pm - mostly cloudy