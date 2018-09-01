Motorists were held in hour-long delays on the M62 today (Saturday).

The westbound carriage was blocked following a multi-vehicle accident this morning between junction 23 and 22, heading between Huddersfield and Rochdale.

It came as thousands of Huddersfield Town fans flock to Liverpool to see the club take on Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon .

Traffic officers said the road was blocked at 12.15 as emergency services tended to the scene to recover the vehicles. An air ambulance has also been seen landing on the moors.

Stay with us for the latest updates on this ongoing live incident.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .