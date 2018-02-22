You may have noticed it's got a bit chilly again!

Temperatures have been dropping steadily all day, reaching 0c by this evening.

And it's set to get even chillier, with the Weather Channel predicting -3c by 4am tomorrow.

The cold snap looks likely to continue well into next week, with the Met Office prediction minus temperatures until Wednesday at least - with the possibility of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winter view across the fields to Scapegoat Hill Junior and Infant School, taken on February 12, 2018
Here is your hourly forecast for the next 24 hours.

10pm today: mostly clear, -2c

11pm-1am tomorrow: clear, -2c

2am: mostly clear, -2c

3am-7am: partly cloudy, -2c to 0c

8am-9am: mostly sunny, 0c to 1c

10am-11am: partly cloudy, 2c to 3c

Noon: mostly cloudy, 3c

1pm: cloudy, 4c

2pm-4pm: mostly cloudy, 4c

5pm-midnight: partly cloudy, 3c to 0c