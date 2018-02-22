The video will start in 8 Cancel

You may have noticed it's got a bit chilly again!

Temperatures have been dropping steadily all day, reaching 0c by this evening.

And it's set to get even chillier, with the Weather Channel predicting -3c by 4am tomorrow.

The cold snap looks likely to continue well into next week, with the Met Office prediction minus temperatures until Wednesday at least - with the possibility of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Image: Examiner)

Here is your hourly forecast for the next 24 hours.

10pm today: mostly clear, -2c

11pm-1am tomorrow: clear, -2c

2am: mostly clear, -2c

3am-7am: partly cloudy, -2c to 0c

8am-9am: mostly sunny, 0c to 1c

10am-11am: partly cloudy, 2c to 3c

Noon: mostly cloudy, 3c

1pm: cloudy, 4c

2pm-4pm: mostly cloudy, 4c

5pm-midnight: partly cloudy, 3c to 0c