You may have noticed it's got a bit chilly again!
Temperatures have been dropping steadily all day, reaching 0c by this evening.
And it's set to get even chillier, with the Weather Channel predicting -3c by 4am tomorrow.
The cold snap looks likely to continue well into next week, with the Met Office prediction minus temperatures until Wednesday at least - with the possibility of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Here is your hourly forecast for the next 24 hours.
10pm today: mostly clear, -2c
11pm-1am tomorrow: clear, -2c
2am: mostly clear, -2c
3am-7am: partly cloudy, -2c to 0c
8am-9am: mostly sunny, 0c to 1c
10am-11am: partly cloudy, 2c to 3c
Noon: mostly cloudy, 3c
1pm: cloudy, 4c
2pm-4pm: mostly cloudy, 4c
5pm-midnight: partly cloudy, 3c to 0c