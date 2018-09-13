Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a home who found a 44 tonne wagon wedged into the side of his property yesterday has revealed it was the TENTH time in 10 years that his house has been hit.

Chris Dodsly returned home to find a huge Yodel wagon crashed into his historic cottage at Upper Hopton near Mirfield.

The HGV’s trailer became lodged in the wall and roof of his kitchen after the driver tried to make an impossible turn.

The lorry had come from Huddersfield via Bog Green Lane at Colne Bridge and then turned up Paul Lane and North Gate, both of which are narrow tracks unsuitable for large vehicles.

The Polish driver told residents that he had been following SatNav and had only been in the job for three days.

But several Upper Hopton residents have reported that Yodel heavy goods vehicles have frequently been travelling down the narrow lanes to access industrial units in Lower Hopton near Mirfield train station.

Mr Dodsly said the repairs to his property were likely to cost thousands as they had to shut the road to do external repairs, which required temporary traffic light rental at a cost of £1,000.

“We’ve lived here 12 years,” he said, “and this is the tenth time in ten years that it’s been hit.

“We’re pretty sick of it.

“It’s always vehicles going to the industrial units next to the train station as they can’t go through Mirfield because of the low bridges.

“There’s about three a day at the moment.

“It’s usually the back-end of wagons clipping the house as they turn right coming up the hill, but this time the driver’s come completely the wrong way to get down the hill.”

(Image: ugc)

Mr Dodsly, who lives in the house with his partner Marie Kane, said they had wanted a chicane like Flockton or a complete HGV ban.

He said a Kirklees official once told them they’d need to demolish their kitchen as there was no highways solution possible.

A 7.5 tonne weight limit traffic order is in place but HGVs are allowed through if it is just for access.

“We don’t know what the solution is to be honest,” Mr Dodsly added.

“But this house has been there longer than the wagons have.

“The end that gets hit does have our gas main pipe on it so if that gets hit one day I don’t know what will happen.”

Mr Dodsly said he was also disappointed with the response from Yodel.

“We were sitting there last night, not knowing if our house was structurally safe.

“The wall is bowed, it’s taken all the pointing off and moved the roof.

“We were expecting them to sort it all out as they’re a big company.

“Now they’re saying we should deal with ourselves and we have to go through our own insurance.”

(Image: Google)

This afternoon Yodel told the Examiner it was now talking with Mr Dodsly in a bid to sort out the repairs.

A spokesperson said: "We would like to apologise to Mr Dodsly and his partner for the incident. We are in ongoing discussions with them and details of yesterday’s events have been passed to our insurer to arrange the repair as soon as possible.

“We would like reassure residents that we are taking this matter very seriously. Their safety and that of other road users is paramount and we risk assessed all possible routes when we started collecting parcels from two businesses which are based nearby.

"A full investigation into the incident has been launched and a reassessment of the route has been carried out today.

"We will be happy to meet with the council and local residents to discuss their concerns and outline the steps we are taking to mitigate disturbance and reduce the risk of a similar incident.”

(Image: Google)

A spokesman for Kirklees Council, said: “We have been working to try to alleviate this issue, and have been in contact with both Yodel and the company they are delivering to, to encourage them to use the most suitable routes available, which may not necessarily be the most direct, or that which their sat nav recommends.

“There is a HGV restriction on this road, but some HGVs have a legitimate right to use Hopton Lane, to gain access to premises south of the railway line in Mirfield, as they have no option because of the low bridges.

"However using North Gate is not a route we would advocate, and we have made that very clear to Yodel.

“We have also worked closely with the homeowner in the past, who has our sympathy, on ways that their house can be protected, and we previously fitted a large metal bollard to protect the house, when the issue was traffic coming from the other direction.

“We will continue to attempt to find a solution, but it will be one that involves the good will of the companies rather than any enforcement or engineering measures we can take.”