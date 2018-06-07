The video will start in 8 Cancel

House of Fraser is to close more than half its stores – but the Huddersfield outlet is not going anywhere.

Thirty-one of the department store chain’s 59 locations are set to be axed as the retailer’s Chinese owner finalises a restructuring proposal to save the company.

Skipton, Doncaster and Hull are among the stores to be sacrificed as well as the flagship store in Oxford Street, London.

It is estimated that the move will put around 2,000 jobs at risk.

The Huddersfield store, located in the Kingsgate centre, is a flagship tenant in the complex.

House of Fraser said it has already informed those whose jobs are impacted by its plans.

Frank Slevin, chairman of House of Fraser, said: “The retail industry is undergoing fundamental change and House of Fraser urgently needs to adapt to this fast-changing landscape in order to give it a future and allow it to thrive.

“Our legacy store estate has created an unsustainable cost base, which without restructuring, presents an existential threat to the business.

“Whilst closing stores is a very difficult decision, especially given the length of relationship House of Fraser has with all its locations, there should be no doubt that it is absolutely necessary if we are to continue to trade and be competitive.”