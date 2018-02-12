It's hardly something to look forward to but going to the tip on a weekend or after a major bank holiday is something of a British institution.
Besides what would else would you do with those broken chairs and man-sized cardboard boxes?
There are five household waste recycling centres each in Kirklees and Calderdale.
Below are the addresses, the centres' opening hours plus details of what you can and can't bring.
Kirklees
Where are they?
- Emerald Street (off Hillhouse Lane), HD1 6BY
- Bent Ley Road, Meltham, HD9 4AP
- Bromley Farm, Upper Cumberworth (off Barnsley Road), HD8 8NN
- Weaving Lane (off Thornhill Road), Dewsbury, WF12 9QR
- Nab Lane (off Pheasant Drive), Birstall, WF17 9LR
When are they open (and closed)?
Weekdays - 8am to 5pm in Summer (BST), 8am to 4pm in Winter (GMT)
Saturday - 8am to 4pm
Sunday - 9am to 4pm
They are closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
What you can take
- Batteries (including domestic and car batteries)
- Beverage cartons
- Bicycles
- Cans
- Cardboard
- Cooking oil
- Electrical goods
- Fridge freezers
- Garden waste
- Gas bottles
- General waste
- Glass bottles and jars
- Household chemicals
- Metal
- Oil
- Paint
- Paper
- Plaster and plasterboard
- Plastic bottles
- Textiles
- Wood
What you can't take
- Soil
- Turf
- Rubble
- Brick
- Hard-core
- Paving slabs
- Stone
- Ceramics e.g. tiles
You can arrange a bulky household waste collection for these.
Calderdale
Where are they?
- Atlas Mill Road, Brighouse, HD6 1ES
- Huddersfield Road, Elland, HX5 9JR
- Lee Bank, Ovenden Road, Halifax, HX3 5PN
- Milner Royd Household Waste Recycling Site, Mearclough, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 3LF
- Eastwood Household Waste Recycling Site, Halifax Road, Todmorden, OL14 5RJ
When are they open (and closed)?
Weekdays - 8am to 5pm in Summer (BST), 8am to 4pm in Winter (GMT)
Saturday - 8am to 4pm
Sunday - 9am to 4pm (Summer), 10am to 4pm (Winter)
Open all bank holidays (Sunday hours) except Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Day
What you can take?
- Bricks and rubble
- Cans
- Car batteries
- Cardboard
- Cooking oil
- Electrical equipment
- Fluorescent tubes
- Fridges
- Glass
- Green waste
- Metal
- Mobile phones
- Oil
- Paper
- Plastic bottles
- Textiles and shoes
- Timber
The Brighouse centre also has a Revive charity shop on site which accepts furniture, clothes, home ware, garden equipment, tools, toys and more. You can find more details here.
What can't you take?
Some tips accept plasterboard and tyres but others don't. You can find more information here.
There's a full list of what you can and can't take on the Calderdale Council website.