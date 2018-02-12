Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's hardly something to look forward to but going to the tip on a weekend or after a major bank holiday is something of a British institution.

Besides what would else would you do with those broken chairs and man-sized cardboard boxes?

There are five household waste recycling centres each in Kirklees and Calderdale.

Below are the addresses, the centres' opening hours plus details of what you can and can't bring.

Kirklees

Where are they?

Emerald Street (off Hillhouse Lane), HD1 6BY

Bent Ley Road, Meltham, HD9 4AP

Bromley Farm, Upper Cumberworth (off Barnsley Road), HD8 8NN

Weaving Lane (off Thornhill Road), Dewsbury, WF12 9QR

Nab Lane (off Pheasant Drive), Birstall, WF17 9LR

When are they open (and closed)?

Weekdays - 8am to 5pm in Summer (BST), 8am to 4pm in Winter (GMT)

Saturday - 8am to 4pm

Sunday - 9am to 4pm

They are closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

What you can take

Batteries (including domestic and car batteries)

Beverage cartons

Bicycles

Cans

Cardboard

Cooking oil

Electrical goods

Fridge freezers

Garden waste

Gas bottles

General waste

Glass bottles and jars

Household chemicals

Metal

Oil

Paint

Paper

Plaster and plasterboard

Plastic bottles

Textiles

Wood

What you can't take

Soil

Turf

Rubble

Brick

Hard-core

Paving slabs

Stone

Ceramics e.g. tiles

You can arrange a bulky household waste collection for these.

Calderdale

Where are they?

Atlas Mill Road, Brighouse, HD6 1ES

Huddersfield Road, Elland, HX5 9JR

Lee Bank, Ovenden Road, Halifax, HX3 5PN

Milner Royd Household Waste Recycling Site, Mearclough, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 3LF

Eastwood Household Waste Recycling Site, Halifax Road, Todmorden, OL14 5RJ

When are they open (and closed)?

Weekdays - 8am to 5pm in Summer (BST), 8am to 4pm in Winter (GMT)

Saturday - 8am to 4pm

Sunday - 9am to 4pm (Summer), 10am to 4pm (Winter)

Open all bank holidays (Sunday hours) except Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Day

What you can take?

Bricks and rubble

Cans

Car batteries

Cardboard

Cooking oil

Electrical equipment

Fluorescent tubes

Fridges

Glass

Green waste

Metal

Mobile phones

Oil

Paper

Plastic bottles

Textiles and shoes

Timber

The Brighouse centre also has a Revive charity shop on site which accepts furniture, clothes, home ware, garden equipment, tools, toys and more. You can find more details here.

What can't you take?

Some tips accept plasterboard and tyres but others don't. You can find more information here.

There's a full list of what you can and can't take on the Calderdale Council website.