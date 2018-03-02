The video will start in 8 Cancel

Good Samaritans have been praised for coming to the rescue of stranded drivers, the elderly and people unable to get out of their homes.

A small army of unpaid volunteers have been using their own 4x4 vehicles to get through blocked and icy roads to help others across Huddersfield and beyond.

Those who have helped out have included mountain rescue volunteers, farmers, builders and 4x4 vehicle owners.

Chris Mallinson, an IT technician in Huddersfield , said 4x4 drivers were happy to help.

He is modest about his own efforts in his modified Land Rover Discovery, saying: “There’s not just me – there is a whole network of 4x4 drivers that have been helping their local communities across the country.

“I’m just helping to do what I can for the community.”

Chris, from Mirfield, has been giving people lifts and helping recover snowbound cars.

“I spent Wednesday evening recovering stuck vehicles on a local Mirfield lane,” he said.

“On Thursday morning I spent time around Mirfield helping local people get to the doctor’s surgery.

“I helped a vet make it from Huddersfield to her surgery in Mirfield and I took a stranded woman back to her home in Cleckheaton.

“Yesterday (Thursday) afternoon I was up around the Castle Hill area recovering some more vehicles.

“I was on standby with care home teams to help them with staff if required. I helped a stranded vehicle this (Friday) morning before heading into work.”

Also helping out was self-employed roofer and builder Steve Pollard who used a piece of equipment called a telescopic handler – or telehandler – to clear snow in Mirfield.

His wife Jayne posted a message on the Mirfield Matters Facebook group to let people know he was happy to help out.

She said: “My husband is heading out in his telehandler to clear snow – if you are struggling to get out on your road post where you are and he’ll try and clear your way. Let us know where you are.”

Jayne told the Examiner: “He spent four or five hours using the telehandler as a snow plough. He started off in Lower Hopton and responded to people asking for help.”

Residents were quick to praise his hard work.

One said: “You’re a good egg buddy.”

Another said: “What he’s doing is the true meaning of community spirit.”

And on Slades Road at Bolster Moor, which was badly affected by deep snow, a tractor owner was spotted rescuing drivers stuck in their cars.

Meanwhile, the people of Milnrow, just off the M62 at Rochdale, were thanked for helping motorists stranded on the M62 overnight .

A number of people opened up their homes while others went to the motorway to hand out hot drinks, biscuits and baby food.

It is thought around 200 people were helped by volunteers – and some even gave up their beds.