How about this for a school arts celebration ... the chance to graffiti a wall.

Youngsters at Royds Hall Community School celebrated their success in achieving Artmark status with the event called Letting Off Steam.

Artsmark is the creative quality standard for schools, accredited by Arts Council England.

During the event, which took place in the secondary school at Paddock and both its primary schools, pupils worked with professional artists, specialist teachers and former students in various disciplines such as music, drama, art, dance, creative writing and sports.

As part of the day the school transformed the outside space into a creative festival “venue” with live music stages, motivational signs, decorations, street art, bushcraft, an art exhibition and STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) activities.

Some of the work will be left as permanent art installations to enhance the look of the school.

The event included a chance to play musical instruments made from items such as water cooler bottles, plastic pipes and springs as well as the opportunity to create graffiti art on one of the walls of the sports court.

The event also focused on mental health and wellbeing by showing how the arts and creative thinking can support and help them deal with hard times in life.

There was a live performance about ‘the adolescent brain’ which will be used to create a short film based on the science behind how the human brain works and how creativity can lead to a healthy mind. The film will be shared with other schools and arts organisations as an informative and educational tool.