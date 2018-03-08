Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers in Honley who were shocked by the tragic death of a local businesswoman have come together to raise awareness of depression.

An inquest into the death of 45-year-old Lisa Highton, who ran Bare Waxing and Beauty Specialists in the village, heard how she was found hanging by husband Christopher in the basement of her home in the early hours of January 22.

Her family have been left devastated by her passing. Eight days after her death friends gathered at Castle Hill to hold a vigil in her memory.

News that the bright and vivacious mum had been struggling with depression sent shockwaves through the local community and prompted Honley Business Association, of which Lisa was a member, to dedicate its AGM to raising awareness of mental health issues.

At the meeting, held at Honley’s Southgate Theatre, speakers from The Samaritans and Andy’s Man Club provided advice on how to help those suffering from depression. There was also information available from Support 2 Recovery which holds mindfulness sessions that help improve people’s well-being and United Churches Healing Ministry, which offers counselling services.

HBA chairman Adele Oxley said “We were all shocked and deeply upset by Lisa’s tragic passing and wanted to help prevent anything like this ever happening again to another family in our community.

“We hope by raising awareness of mental health issues and caring support networks who understand and are able to provide expert help people will feel that they are not alone with their problems and do know that they have someone to turn to.”

The evening ended with a toast to the memory of Lisa by all who attended, with drinks being donated by Punch Tapas.

A raffle at the AGM raised £208 for the mental health charity Mind, chosen by Lisa’s daughter, Georgia. In addition, those charities attending on the night each received donations of £50.