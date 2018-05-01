Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supporters of an outward bounds cottage used by Colne Valley schoolchildren for more than 40 years are being given vital guidance and advice by the team responsible for similar site in North Yorkshire.

The trustees of Gearstones Lodge near Ribblehead - which is actually run from the Mirfield area - have offered to help the team behind the renovation of the Peter Brook Centre in Snowdonia as they take on the challenge of bringing it back into full-time use.

The stone-built cottage, which is close to the hamlet of Cefn-brith near Cerrigydrudiron in North Wales, was for many years used as an educational field centre by Linthwaite youngsters who attended Colne Valley High School.

Ex-pupils and former teachers are among those spearheading a campaign to restore the building for the benefit of young people from the Colne Valley.

But they are looking at expanding the use of the cottage by offering it to schools, voluntary groups and possibly families from in and around the South Kirklees area for a minimal fee.

Former teacher Paul Webley, secretary of Friends of the Peter Brook Centre, praised the generosity of spirit of the Gearstone trustees.

“They have offered all of their help to reduce the time that we have to spend dealing with all the aspects of this,” he said. “It means we are not starting from scratch. We can use their knowledge.”

He added that the immediate challenge was a financial one: covering insurance, rates and water charges at the site.

He urged former pupils and anyone else who had enjoyed staying at the cottage in the past to sign up to a monthly standing order.

“We need as many local people and small businesses as possible to put their hands in their pockets so that we know that we will have support for the core costs,” he said.

“There is a lot to be done and we hope that organisations and businesses from around the wider area will come to our aid with either donations of cash or offers of help with materials for the refurbishment.

“We are closing in on 40% of our £10k target now. Donations can be made directly into our account via our JustGiving page. People of the Colne Valley bought the cottage 40 years ago and countless numbers of pupils have gained in so many ways from it. With the same generosity and commitment a new generation of people in the valley can ensure that the cottage not only survives but goes from strength to strength and thrives so that even more people can benefit.”

Sixty people met recently at Broad Oak Bowling Club to discuss future plans and set up working parties. Fundraising events are set to take place at Golcar Lily Day on May 12 and at other events in the valley.

A Facebook group has already attracted more than 1,000 members: www.facebook.com/groups/174127503150840/

The centre’s JustGiving page is here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paul-webley