This is a new bank account that could literally change your life.

Leeds-based First Direct aims to shake up the current account switching market by offering something different to the usual cash incentive.

First Direct, along with several other banks, offered £100 cash to switch accounts – but now the firm is offering self-development courses instead.

The bank says its customers value experiences more highly than money.

So now First Direct will be offering new customers one of 300 self-development courses, £150 in travel vouchers from Expedia or a choice of the latest gadgets including an Amazon Echo Spot or a Fitbit Charge 2 Special Edition.

The courses are provided by Blue Mountain Training Solutions and include: animal psychology; bartending; cup cake baking; furniture restoration; photography; app development; dream analysis; IT cyber security; accounting; aromatherapy; counselling; and child behaviour.

There’s also courses in body waxing to business administration and ironing to pet nutrition.

Joe Gordon, head of First Direct, said: “We believe the time is right to shake up the switcher market; just like we did all those years ago when we were the first to introduce cash as a joining incentive.

“Typically, First Direct’s customers are digitally-savvy and entrepreneurially-minded, choosing to bank with us for our pioneering tech and award-winning customer service.

“From them we know cash into your account when you join is great, but it can get lost on day-to-day spending. These new incentives will start our relationship off on a more personal level, offering something that can be enjoyed over a longer period of time.”