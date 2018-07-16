Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

She admits that some of her friend think it’s a feather-brained idea.

But Linda Clayton is realising a long-held ambition with her fledgling business Bill and Ben’s Bantams – encouraging people to indulge in a little “chicken therapy”.

She said: “I have been following a project in Gateshead that proves that putting chickens into residential homes for the elderly can encourage conversation and help people with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Chickens are things people kept 70 or 80 years ago.

“As we keep chickens anyway, I thought I could develop something on the same lines.”

Bill and Ben’s Bantams is named after Linda’s late father Bill and her seven-year-old grandson Ben, who asked for chickens for his third birthday. Ben is already running his own little business, Ben’s Best Eggs, supplying eggs to friends and neighbours.

Linda, 67, is also involved in a children’s nature club and uses chickens “to show children that eggs don’t come from Asda”.

The decision to set up a therapy “centre” was taken just 10 weeks ago.

Linda’s husband Robin, 71, put his joinery skills to good use to convert the garden at their Crosland Moor home. The couple’s daughter, Anna-Marie, 47, is also involved in the venture while Linda’s brother-in-law Colin contributes newspapers he’s collected for use as bedding for the chickens and Linda’s rabbits.

"We hope to help people with mental health problems, elderly people and children with additional needs.”

“The garage has become a big henhouse,” said Linda, “The garden has two or three runs and a big aviary for the bigger birds. We also have a hut in the garden for tea-making.

“The idea is that people can come in and handle the chickens, feed them, watch them or muck out the pens. People who want chickens – but their partner won’t let them – can also come along as well as people who want to start keeping chickens.

“I am supported by my GP and Kirklees community officer for our area. We hope to help people with mental health problems, elderly people and children with additional needs.”

Linda’s 25 chickens include bantams and Aracaunas, which lay distinctive blue eggs.

Bill and Ben’s Eggs will officially open on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from Tuesday, August 21 – which would have been Bill’s 100th birthday.

She said: “A lot of people think I’ve lost the plot! But I wanted a farm ever since I was five years old. My dad always believed he would live long enough to sit in his wheelchair and greet people coming in, but we lost him nine years ago.”

There will be no charge for visitors, but a collecting box will be available for people to make a donation towards the running costs if they wish.

Contact Linda on 07531 665992.