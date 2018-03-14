Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield church plunged into debt after its treasurer stole tens of thousands of pounds is now relying on fundraising to try to turn things around.

Vicar of Lindley Rachel Firth said the theft of £76,000 by treasurer Paul King from St Stephen’s Church had left holes in the finances and had shaken people’s trust.

St Stephen’s managed to get a £10,000 insurance payout - the maximum allowed - and has received financial help from supporters in the community.

However, it was forced to postpone payments to the diocese due to a lack of funds in 2016 and remains in debt to the diocese.

Rev Firth said that the financial position improved last year, adding: “We haven’t got creditors knocking on the door.”

She revealed that former volunteer treasurer King, who was jailed for 30 months in January, hadn’t paid back a penny. He has previously told the Examiner he would pay the money back.

Rev Firth thanked those working hard to raise funds and the next main fundraiser will be this Saturday March 17 at 7.30pm when Colne Valley Male Voice Choir performs at St Stephen’s

“We are always fundraising,” said the Rev Firth . “It is lovely to have the support of the community. It is hard to say what impact the theft had because who knows what we would have done with those funds. We thought our income was dropping, so we were being super careful and saving. What happened had a huge impact on the confidence of the congregation. I am very proud of how the community came through it.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The Rev Firth said supporters had worked hard to make the most out of all fund-raising opportunities.

“We’ve had a lot more afternoon teas than we did last year,” she said. “We are maximising the amount of money we raise from events.”

Although most people have been supportive, not everyone had.

“The majority have been hugely positive but people who don’t have much time for the church have enjoyed sneering at us,” she added.

The Rev Firth said financial safeguards were strengthened after King’s stealing was uncovered.

“We have reviewed all our financial safeguards to make sure it can’t happen again,” she said. “We thought we had good financial controls in place but he found his way around them.”

A spokesman for Colne Valley Male Voice Choir said: “The church has recently suffered a huge financial setback and the choir has several members with personal links to St Stephen’s who want to help out with fundraising.

“The concert will be a mixed repertoire of music conducted by our long-standing music director, Thom Meredith.”

Some of the proceeds will be used to help with the choir’s recruitment drive.

* Tickets for the St Stephen’s concert are £10 (which includes refreshments) and are available from the church, choir members or on the door. Children and NUS card holders £5.