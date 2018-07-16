Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A more pro-active process is enabling Calderdale Council to recover much more of the money it is owed, having had to write off £6.5m in irrecoverable Council Tax in the past five years.

The authority ranks around the middle of other West Yorkshire authorities, with Leeds at £4m and Wakefield at £3m losing less money while Kirklees at £12m and Bradford a whopping £18m have much bigger totals written-off as “irrecoverable.”

The problem peaked in 2015-16 when more than £2m was lost to Calderdale council. This effects every resident in the borough as it is money which could be spent on services.

But the council had overhauled its recovery processes in 2014 and after the 2016 peak point has been successful in ensuring more of the money it is owed is being received.

In the following year, 2016-17, the amount lost more than halved to £796,986.12 and in the last financial year, 2017-18, had almost halved again, with £485,382 being written off.

In 2013-14 the council had to write-off £1.9m and in 2014-15 it lost out on £1.19m, peaking in recent years with the figure of £2.1m in 2015-16.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Resources, Performance and Business Change, said: “We do everything we can to collect as much outstanding Council Tax as possible, as it helps to pay for vital services in Calderdale.

“Since 2014 we’ve stepped up our work to increase collection, including campaigns to drive easier payment online and via Direct Debit, and by sending out payment reminders weekly rather than fortnightly.

“Our collection rate is currently the highest it’s ever been. We work hard to identify residents who are struggling to pay their Council Tax, and where this is the case, we support them to apply for help from our Council Tax Reduction Scheme, Discretionary Housing Payments Scheme or Council Tax Hardship Fund.

“If they need more in-depth budgeting support, we refer them to our partner organisations such as Citizens Advice Calderdale, Calderdale Credit Union and Noah’s Ark Centre.”

The council has had to be tough when circumstances merit it, pursuing matters through the courts and even all the way to jail if it is warranted.

In both 2013-14 and last year, 2017-18, one person received a custodial sentence for unpaid Council Tax debt in Calderdale, but none in the three years in between.

Last year there were also 20 people who received suspended prison sentences for the offence, down from 31 in 2016-17 and more than half than 2014-15’s 43 and 2015-16’s 42. In 2013-14 32 people received suspended sentences.

Those figures come from thousands of court summonses sent out by the council referring to unpaid Council Tax debt - 16,222 in 2013-14, 21,598 in 2014-15, 24,404 in 2015-16, 18,228 in 2016-17 and 18,911 in 2017-18.

In West Yorkshire terms, during the five financial years from 2013/14, all five of our councils wrote off a combined total of more than £45 million in unpaid council tax debt.

In that same time, West Yorkshire councils sent out 800,000 court summonses between them, from which more than 600,000 were prosecuted.

Other than Calderdale only Bradford had people sent to prison for non-payment of Council Tax.