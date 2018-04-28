Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dopey thief who targeted three cars was caught out - when he left his DNA at all of the crime scenes.

Edward Hughes, of Clare House in Clare Hill, left a glove inside one of the vehicles and blood within the other two.

His solicitor explained that he stole to fund a long-standing addiction to drugs which began when the 39-year-old was aged just 15.

Hughes pleaded guilty to three charges of theft from a motor vehicle when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the first car broken onto by Hughes was parked on Copres Avenue in Lindley.

On January 9 the owner realised that somebody had been inside and helped themselves to some tobacco and a purse which contained her driver’s licence, cash and a credit card.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mr Wills said: “Left behind was a glove that was seized by police and the defendant was forensically linked to that.”

Hughes then broke into two cars on January 31 by smashing windows to climb through.

He took a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses worth £120 from a vehicle parked in Highfields and 70p from a purse left inside the driver’s side door of a car parked nearby in New North Road.

Hughes was again linked to these by blood left by him inside the vehicles.

He tested positive for the misuse of cocaine and opiates upon his arrest.

Magistrates were told that he held 28 previous convictions, including robbery for which he served a substantial period in prison.

His solicitor Jonathan Slawinski explained that he’d had a drug problem since the age of 15 but was clean by the time he was released.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

He managed to get work but this wasn’t fixed and he ended up back in court last September for another theft from a vehicle.

Mr Slawinski said: “He drifted back towards his old associates and that’s led to him getting back into drugs.

“He’s quite upset and disgusted with himself and I’m disappointed seeing him come back to court for three similar matters.”

Magistrates sentenced Hughes to a community order with a two month curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

He was ordered to pay a total of £350 compensation to the owners of the three vehicles.