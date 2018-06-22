Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman found herself in trouble with police after enjoying a day of pampering at Titanic Spa.

Samantha Edward’s white Audi was pulled over on Quarry Road in Gledholt at 2am on June 3.

Police were concerned that she was driving over the speed limit and noticed the smell of alcohol on her breath as they spoke with her.

The 26-year-old was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and taken to Huddersfield Police Station.

There further breath tests showed that she had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Edward pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

Kirklees magistrates were told that she and her boyfriend had earlier enjoyed some pampering and a meal at the Linthwaite spa including some drinks.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

They then woke up early in the morning and decided to go out to the petrol station to buy some cigarettes.

Because she’d had a meal and slept she didn’t believe that she was over the limit but accepted that she’d shown poor judgement, the Huddersfield court was told.

Magistrates heard that the recruitment consultant was currently setting up her own business as well as studying at Salford university.

They banned Edward, of Ashfield Drive in Manchester, from driving for 12 months.

She will have to pay £108 fine plus £85 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.