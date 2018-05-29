The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver caused chaos on the M62 after crashing near to Stott Hall Farm.

John Heseldin smashed into a central reservation barrier after losing control of his Peugeot 206 when he took his eyes off the road to retrieve a cigarette lighter.

The crash on April 27 caused huge delays for drivers as police had to shut down the carriageway to clear away the vehicle.

The electrician was arrested after paramedics called to the scene smelled alcohol on his breath.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while over the prescribed limit when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today. (May 29)

Prosecutor Shamalia Qureshi said that the smash happened at 9.20pm on the eastbound carriageway near to junction 22 at Rishworth and close to Stott Hall Farm .

Heseldin lost control of his car, hitting the central reservation barrier and causing damage to both the vehicle and the barrier.

This caused significant congestion and delays, the Huddersfield court was told.

Mrs Qureshi said: “The carriageway was shut down for the vehicle to be removed, causing traffic disruption.

“The collision was seen by an off-duty police officer and the defendant was taken into an ambulance. While he was in there they could smell alcohol on his breath.”

Heseldin, of Rookwood Avenue in Leeds, was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

Further tests showed that he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath while the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, said that his client had been staying at a hotel and had a couple of pints “over a period of time” after finishing work.

He told the Huddersfield court: “He believed at the time he was fit to drive. Obviously he wasn’t and the rest is history.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“He smokes cigarettes and went to pick up a lighter. He took his eyes off the road for a second and this happened.

“As a result of this offence he has lost his job and, as he needs a licence as an electrician, is now seeking alternative employment.”

Heseldin, who held no previous convictions, had a passenger with him in the car at the time of the incident.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “You’ve miscalculated and driven while over the limit.

“It’s aggravated by the fact that you had a crash on a busy motorway. It could have been a lot worse for everybody, including you.”

Judge Fanning banned Heseldin from driving for 16 months.

He was fined £660 and will have to pay £85 court costs and £66 victim surcharge.