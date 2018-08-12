Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Shepley Health Centre is the best GP practice in our region, according to patients - but how did yours perform?

NHS England has released the latest finding of its GP Patient Survey - a huge ongoing poll involving more than a million people a year.

It covers everything from the trust patients have in their doctor, to the attitude of reception staff and how easy it is to get an appointment.

Our data team has crunched the numbers in seven key areas: how easy it is to get an appointment, whether opening times are convenient, whether people trust the GP, whether the GP listens to them, whether the GP treats them with care and concern, whether receptionists are helpful, and how patients rate their overall experience.

It turns out the best surgery in Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale, and one of the 100 best in England, is the Shepley Health Centre, in Shepley, south of Huddersfield.

More than 96 per cent of patients there said they were treated with care and concern, and said their GP listened to them properly.

More than 98 per cent said reception staff were helpful and rated their overall experience of the practice as good.

Other surgeries to make the top five included Dr LJ Pickles and Partners in Ripponden, the Longroyde Surgery in Brighouse, the Oaklands Health Centre in Holmfirth, and Dr Glencross’s surgery in Huddersfield.

In order to rank more than 7,000 surgeries nationwide, the Reach Data Unit looked at weighted survey results in each of the seven key areas.

Each surgery was given a rank for its performance in each area. Those category rankings were then added up to give an overall ranking.

Surgeries which had fewer than 50 responses were excluded on the basis the sample was too small to draw reliable conclusions.

Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale top 10 surgeries, according to figures from the 2018 GP Patient Survey