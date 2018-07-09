The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters tackled a blaze involving car tyres at an industrial estate in Huddersfield during a busy weekend for fire crews.

Crews from Rastrick, Hunslet and Cleckheaton fire stations attended the incident, which was reported shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

They arrived to find some tyres well alight behind a unit at Whitacre Street Industrial Estate in Deighton .

The blaze, which sent a column of thick black smoke into the air, took about an hour to bring under control.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews used two large jets to extinguish the blaze, which was just yards from the railway line and near Deighton Railway Station. Flames could be seen threatening to take hold of the grass embankment leading up to the rail lines.

Resident Lorraine Brocklehurst, who took these pictures of the incident, said: “We saw the plumes of thick black smoke and living not too far away we decided to go and check it out.

“We arrived to find other members of the public ringing the brigade only to be told there was no-one available.

“Fortunately, there were two crews coming off the motorway, but by this time we could hear the pops of what I can only imagine were car tyres. What we were concerned about were the propane gas tanks nearby.”

The incident happened as more than 100 firefighters were dealing with a huge fire at the DS Smith recycling depot in Birstall.

Firefighters and 20 pumps from stations across Leeds and Bradford tackled the blaze at the Pennine View Industrial Estate near Birstall Shopping Park.

Fire crews were again kept busy tackling more grass fires on Sunday.

Huddersfield firefighters were called out three times to grass fires at Kilner Bank. A spokesperson said it was believed the fires had been started deliberately, adding: “We have had three fires in different places. It is tying up resources.”

Dewsbury fire crews were called out eight times to grass fires at locations including Thornhill Lees, Batley and Chickenley.