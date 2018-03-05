Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield Town fan hit with a £100 parking charge at a retail park – even though he hadn’t parked there – has finally won his case after refusing to pay up.

Mark Taylor received a demand for payment from Civil Enforcement Ltd after his wife Caroline dropped him off at the Leeds Road Retail Park on November 4 last year.

He was shocked to be told his car had been caught on ANPR cameras exceeding a three-hour free parking limit between 2.06pm and 5.49pm.

Mark, of Kirkburton, had been dropped off outside Argos by his wife as he was heading to watch Town play West Brom. After the game he was picked up outside Maplin.

Civil Enforcement Ltd provided photo evidence but Mark said both pictures only showed his vehicle exiting the car park.

As previously reported in the Examiner, his appeals were rejected by the company and by the ombudsman, POPLA.

But, following requests for further evidence from the company and the intervention of MP Paula Sherriff the company finally backed down.

Mark emailed the company on February 14 under the Data Protection Act to request his personal file, all ANPR images and data from November 4 and all correspondence, internal and external, including emails, relating to his case.

Nine days later the company emailed back, saying: “After reviewing this matter we confirm this Parking Charge Notice has now been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Mark said: “I’m not sure what did the trick but I received an email on February 23 to say the notice had been cancelled. Perhaps they got wind of the wonderful coverage in the Examiner! Either way, it’s great news from a personal perspective.”

Mark is now urging motorists in a similar situation to fight any unfair charges.

And he said it was time for Civil Enforcement Ltd to look again at its systems at the Leeds Road Retail Park.

“I’m still convinced that the systems, cameras and processes which this company has in place at this retail park are not fit for purpose.”

Meanwhile, other motorists have been hit by demands for payment after using the retail park.

Nick Waind was sent a demand for payment after his wife drove through the retail park on her way to the Odeon cinema on November 26. After the film ended she collected an item from the B&Q store.

Around two weeks later he received a demand for payment of £60, rising to £100 if not paid within 14 days.

Nick, from Mirfield, appealed to the company and the ombudsman but was unsuccessful.

He said: “The ombudsman stopped responding to my emails. Their last communication was essentially that since their decision was final I need to pay.

“I think the process is totally flawed as it’s not conveyed that your challenge to the ombudsman is a one-time chance and there is no mediation at all. All the parking company did was send a pre-prepared pack of evidence about their cameras with certificates and photographs of the signs in the car park.”

Nick still hasn’t paid up but said: “I imagine I’ll get some form of legal threats in the next couple of weeks.”