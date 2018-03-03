Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town fans are being urged to show their support for a new initiative to help Huddersfield’s homeless.

Club chairman and owner Dean Hoyle will join local dignitaries and Town supporters for a Big Sleep Out at the John Smith’s Stadium to raise money for charities helping the homeless.

Among those joining him will be Dean’s wife Janet, who is a trustee of the club’s Town Foundation, and Town commercial director Sean Jarvis. The sleep out will challenge will take place on the evening of Friday, March 9, and extend into the following morning. Huddersfield Town will host Swansea City in a Premier League clash later in the day.

Now supporters can do their bit by purchasing a meal voucher from the football club’s retail outlets and PPG Canalside to pass on to people living on the streets or others in need.

Each voucher entitles the holder to a drink, a hot meal and a pudding in the welcoming atmosphere of the Mission Cafe at Lord Street in the town centre. Staff at the cafe are also on hand to offer help, support and advice between 9.30am and 2pm from Monday to Friday.

The vouchers, priced £3.50 each, are available from the Stadium Superstore, the Packhorse Centre store, at PPG Canalside or online at htafcmegastore.com.

All money made from the vouchers will go directly to Huddersfield Mission. Town fans who buy a voucher will also receive further information about the Mission and its work.

Kayleigh Proctor, of Huddersfield Mission, said: “The vouchers are designed to help those who may be homeless, struggling financially or who may be vulnerable in some other way.

“They meet an individual’s immediate need of a nutritious and filling meal in a warm and safe environment, but also provide an opportunity to access free, confidential advice and support from one of our dedicated team.

“Our advisors can help with a range of subjects from housing and debt to mental health and addiction, but they can also provide a listening ear.”

Julie Sheffield, of the Huddersfield Town Foundation, said: “On top of our work on the Big Sleep Out, we’re delighted that Huddersfield Town and the Town Foundation can continue to support the vital work that the Huddersfield Mission undertakes in this way.

“Huddersfield Town fans have shown their generosity again and again over the years and I’m sure they will seize this chance to make a huge difference to the lives of those people that need help in our community.”