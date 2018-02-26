Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Mangle Wurzel wonders if Examiner readers can remember a tip at the top of Scapegoat Hill which caught fire in the early 1970s.

The eccentric from Salendine Nook reveals it is the last resting place of a Morris Minor pick-up truck he used to have, registration number OVH 577, which he said finally became unfit for the road in 1968.

He said a postman called Peter Schofield had a large piece of land next to his bungalow near the top of Scape which he turned into a tip in the mid 1960s to bring it up to the level of the surrounding land. The land is thought to have been off New Lane between Scape and Nettleton Hill.

Jake recalls the tip catching fire a few years later and firefighters were called in to deal with it.

He said: “Surely a few old Scapers will remember their one and only fire hazard. I can’t remember for how long the tip smouldered, if tipping was allowed to continue or how it was eventually landscaped.”

And Jake added: “I just occurs to me that a drop of petrol in my truck’s tank might have been responsible. She rots away to this day there.”