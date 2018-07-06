Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family is celebrating after the amazing return of their budgie Jerry.

On Sunday morning Chris Longden got a shock when she found Jerry, who normally won’t even fly into another room, had taken off.

Her 13-year-old daughter Ruby was particularly upset as he sleeps in her bedroom with her and sits on the end of her bed.

Chris feared the worst but put on a brave face for Ruby and her 10-year-old son Gregory and began the hunt for him.

She said: “I put a ‘shout out’ message on the Next Door Neighbour for Netherton website. The people who found him put a photo of him on their Facebook page and a friend of theirs in Netherton who is also a Facebook friend of theirs was also a member of Next Door for Netherton.

“She called me up to check his colours etc. This all happened in the space of three hours. I’m not sure he would have survived much longer out there than that. He had been pursued by two magpies for whom he would have made an exotic hors d’oeuvre.

“Also, we figured out how far he flew in terms of where he was found, it was half a mile, not bad for a bird who is only used to doing a few feet around the living room. Mind you, if a bunch of magpies were pursuing me, I think I’d try and fly that far too.

“He’s the smallest, but loudest, member of the family. I’ve kept budgies all my life and they are such friendly, gentle and easy-to-keep companions.”

And she says she will not be quite so complacent in future that Jerry is such a stay-at-home bird.