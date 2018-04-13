Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees is being swamped with reports of potholes and is now trying to repair thousands of them on our roads.

And this video shows just how they are doing it.

The council recently revealed that it has more than 4,000 potholes to fix, although some of them may be the same potholes being reported by different people.

An email from council highways officials to Kirklees councillors said: “Over the last two weeks our gangs have dealt with over 650 emergency potholes in every ward that require immediate attention and these are being repaired permanently where it is safe to do so. Where it is not safe, eg on a busy route we are carrying out a temporary repair which we will be returning to later.

“There are also several gangs who have been in Cleckheaton, Batley East, Lindley, Greenhead, Newsome, Holme Valley North and Holme Valley South repairing reported potholes and others that they find on site. In most cases the gangs are remaining on the same road to carry out preventative repairs to other potholes that might be a cause of concern in the future.”