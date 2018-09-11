Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has responded to claims that not enough is being done to combat anti-social behaviour in Huddersfield town centre.

Business and shoppers called for tougher action earlier earlier this month after a survey revealed growing dissatisfaction over what the authorities are doing to combat bad behaviour.

Last week Charles Jones, who runs a firm which overlooks Byram Court in the town centre, called on councillors to visit the yard to see the problems for themselves.

He claimed youths armed with knives congregating in the yard.

Mr Jones has previously complained about drunks and drug-takers using the yard as a toilet , although he says such behaviour has reduced in recent months.

Signs have previously been put up in the historic courtyard which state: "No loitering. No alcohol permitted in this area. CCTV in operation."

The council has provided the Examiner with a statement in response to the concerns being raised.

In it, the authority says that anti-social behaviour is taken seriously and weekly patrols are carried out which focus on 'hotspots' such as Byram Arcade and Byram Court.

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: "Kirklees Council takes anti-social behaviour in our town centres seriously and work in partnership with the police and fire services to gather evidence which will be used to plan enforcement action and clean ups of hot spots.

"We carry out weekly patrols in the town centre focusing on local hots pots including Byram Arcade, Byram Court, St Peter's Gardens, Huddersfield outdoor market and Temple Close; this helps to reassure businesses.

"There are also two full-time members of staff working in Huddersfield and Dewsbury town centres clearing up problem areas, dealing with graffiti, and removing flyposting.

"By responding to issues raised by businesses and our partners they help to make the town centres more attractive and feel safer.

"Public space protection orders which cover street drinking and other anti-social behaviour are in place within the ring road and we work with the town centre police to enforce these.

"We also work closely with charities like the Huddersfield Mission who provide alternative support to those who are "