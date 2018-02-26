The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Colne Valley boy won the hearts of the nation when he appeared on ITV1 programme Lorraine.

Four-year-old Gabriel Sohotha even sat on host Lorraine Kelly’s chair as his mum Rebecca was interviewed about championing Down’s Syndrome, which Gabriel has.

Gabriel, who attends school in Linthwaite, has been signed up to a River Island modelling job.

And he showed off his modelling skills live on TV in a Harry Potter costume ahead of World Book Day and then cheekily asked Lorraine for a chocolate treat.

His appearance on the ITV1 show touched viewers, with many tweeting that he stole the show as he met the film crew and even kissed his image on a screen.

After the show Lorraine tweeted of Gabriel: “Love this gorgeous wee boy. Bright as a button – lovely way to cheer up a cold Monday morning.”

She described him as a “trailblazer” and said he “melted hearts.”

Proud mum Rebecca hopes Gabriel’s modelling career can help rid the negative stereotypes surrounding Down’s Syndrome.

Co-founder of the Colne Valley educational organisation Globe Arts in Slaithwaite, she says he has a “zest for life” and has secured work on High Street brand River Island’s #labelsareforclothes campaign and has appeared in a promotional video for an orthodox Jewish school in London.