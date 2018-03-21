Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was arrested – after getting his mum’s address wrong.

Dane Beddoes was sentenced to a community order in December for offences of driving while unfit through drugs, vehicle interference and possession of cannabis.

The order included 120 hours of unpaid work but since it was imposed he failed to keep his ‘offender manager’ informed of his whereabouts, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Probation officer Sharon Lees explained that the order was given by magistrates in Crewe and Beddoes was sofa surfing at the time.

He then gave his mother’s address in Kirkheaton but this address did not exist, she said.

Magistrates were told that the correct address was found following enquiries with the Post Office.

However it had been Beddoes’ responsibility to get in touch with the Probation Service when he failed to receive any post about his community order.

Instead the 23-year-old was arrested and appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody where he pleaded guilty to breaching the requirements of his community order.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained: “Mr Beddoes was living outside the area and gave the address he assumed was his mum’s.

“He was one number out and this resulted in him having to come back to court, spend time in custody and accept the breach of the order.

“Clearly it’s not deliberate avoidance of the court order and he’s quite embarrassed about the whole position.”

Magistrates told the personal trainer that they were allowing his community order to continue.

They marked the breach with £50 fine and told him to pay £50 prosecution costs.