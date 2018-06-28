Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who stole alcohol from a supermarket by pretending to try some trousers on has been jailed.

Darren Shaw took the clothing into the changing rooms at Asda in Dewsbury along with a basket containing a bottle of Southern Comfort and two bottles of cognac.

He left the trousers in the changing rooms but CCTV showed that the alcohol had gone missing from his basket.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to the theft at the Mill Street West store on Tuesday.

He was detained by store detectives and claimed that he had paid for the items but was unable to provide a receipt, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Just seven days earlier Shaw took jars of coffee from the Co-op in Low Lane, Birstall by placing them in a coat he was carrying.

And on May 12 he stole a bottle of Jack Daniel’s from Tesco in Bradford Road, Batley.

He was caught taking the whiskey to another area of the store, removing it from the basket it was in and transferring it into a bag in his possession.

A member of staff found the bottle’s security tag discarded behind a pallet and he was stopped as he left the store, although the alcohol was not recovered as he refused to be searched.

Magistrates heard that Shaw, of Victoria Street in Birstall, had 49 offences on his record and had a long-standing drug addiction.

He had previously been offered drug rehabilitation by the court but this had proved unsuccessful and he had slipped back into drug misuse and stealing to fund his habit.

They jailed him for 14 weeks and ordered him to pay £85.63 compensation to the stores for the goods not recovered.