A drunk man wanted over a fight in Huddersfield town centre assaulted a police officer as he tried to speak with him.

Police were called following the brawl at John William Street on June 23, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said: “The officers responded to reports of a fight. One suspect was detained and they conducted an area search.

“They sighted the defendant who matched the description. He was asked to stop by one of the officers but ran off.”

The Pc caught up with Tyler Brook and he put his hand on the 22-year-old’s back to stop him.

But Brook turned around, raised his arm and recklessly came into contact with the officer.

He was arrested and said that he was drunk and couldn’t remember the incident but was ‘very sorry’ for any harm caused.

Brook, of May Street in Crosland Moor, pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty.

He was last in court in January for a similar offence.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said: “He accepts he would have difficulty running a trial because he cannot really remember the incident.

“But he raised his arm and caused the officer to think he was going to be struck.”

He added that since the offence his client has obtained work in the construction industry.

District Judge Michael Fanning fined Brook £200 and told him to pay £85 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.