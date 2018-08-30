Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents dissatisfied with their child's school place lodged almost 600 appeals with Kirklees Council last year.

But less than two-fifths (37 per cent) of the 597 appeals heard in 2017 succeeded, according to council data.

The success rate in Kirklees was better than the national average, which saw just 21.8 per cent of appeals succeed.

Most of the appeals are likely to relate to offers made on National Offer Days for entry to Reception and Year 7, although some will be for children transferring to a different school.

For secondary school places, 276 appeals were heard in Kirklees last year, the equivalent of 3.5 per cent of all admissions. Of those heard, 115 were successful, or 41.7 per cent.

In Calderdale, there were 147 primary school appeals heard, 4.8 per cent of all admissions, with 37 appeals – 25.2 per cent – going in parent’s favour.

There were 105 secondary school place appeals heard in Calderdale, 3.5 per cent of all admissions. Of these, 25 were successful, 23.8 per cent of those heard.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “The School Admissions Code states if a parent/carer is refused a place at their preferred school because the year group is already full, they must be given the right of appeal.

“Appeals are heard by an independent appeal panel, not connected to the council. They are made up of three people, including: At least one 'lay' member (a member of the public with no specialist education experience); and at least one 'independent' person who has experience in education and who is familiar with educational conditions in our area or who is a parent of a registered pupil at a school.

“The panel listen to the family’s circumstances and decide, within the constraints of the Admissions Appeals Code, whether to make an extra place available at the parent’s preferred school, above the published admission number. Further information about the appeal process can be found in the School Admissions Appeals Code.”