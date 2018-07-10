Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here’s how a new lakeside cafe development in Mirfield is expected to look.

Dewsbury-based Martin Walsh Architectural (MWA) released the images for the scheme off Sands Lane following approval of the plan by Kirklees Council.

As well as a cafe, the 1,184sq ft development – which overlooks a fishing lake – will include an education classroom, a picnic and play area and a car park for 16 vehicles. An existing derelict building will be demolished to make way for the new development which would also see an upgraded access road and cycle parking.

MWA, which has been awarded the design contract, will work with Barkisland-based planning consultancy Robert Halstead on behalf of their clients, the Chappelow family.

MWA director Marcus Walsh said: “We are delighted to have been given the go-ahead on this exciting project after an extensive planning application.

“The proposed lakeside café will offer perfect scenic views of the fishing lake and will become a great spot for all the family.”

Permission followed an extensive planning application process which included an ecological survey.

It is expected that work on the development will begin in October.

Mirfield Town Council has supported the scheme saying it would provide educational, leisure and physical sport to the Mirfield area

In her report, Kirklees planning officer Emma Thompson said: “The proposed development would replace an unsightly building on a derelict

site with a high quality, architecturally bespoke building of natural stone and timber.

“The proposed materials would be more in keeping with the local area and the use of contemporary design elements would complement and

significantly improve the visual amenity of the wider area.”