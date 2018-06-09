The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who was pursued for more than 12 months by car parking enforcement company officials has finally seen them off.

Linda Johnson was hit with a £100 charge for exceeding the parking limit at Leeds Road Retail Park - even though she hadn’t parked up at all.

She had cut through the car park while driving to and from her workplace at Kirklees Active Leisure in March last year.

Civil Enforcement Ltd claimed their ANPR cameras showed she had been in the car park for more than the three-hour limit.

Mrs Johnson, from Mirfield, informed the company of the facts but they continued to pursue her and then passed the matter to a company called ZZPS who demanded £200.

The case has now been dropped - 14 months after her “absolute nightmare” first began.

She found out the charge had been cancelled from the office of Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff who had taken up her case and written to the parking firm.

“Paula was told via email that it had been cancelled and that they had sent me a confirmation letter - but I never received the letter.”

(Image: HoC)

Mrs Johnson thanked the MP for taking up her case and the Examiner for making it public.

“It has been a long and upsetting process but a very pleasing result,” she added.

Ms Sherriff said other residents had contacted her office with similar complaints relating to the same company.

The Labour MP added: “It’s worrying when you start to see residents raising the same issues and problems with a company.

“Rest assured I will fight the corner of any constituent who feels they’ve been ripped off by a rogue parking firm.”

Mrs Johnson was among several drivers who have contacted the Examiner after being hit by unfair parking charges relating to the retail park. Some motorists simply drove through the car park while others were dropped off there.

Huddersfield Town fan Mark Taylor, whose wife dropped him off at the retail park, refused to pay the £100 charge and Civil Enforcement Ltd eventually backed down after he asked to see his file and all evidence under the Data Protection Act.

The Examiner has not been able to contact Liverpool-based Civil Enforcement Ltd.