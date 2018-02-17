Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A comedian from New Zealand has declared his love for the ‘sexy Terriers’ after discovering Huddersfield Town just six months ago.

Daniel Stevens has been spreading the word Down Under through his madcap Sports Appreciation Club videos which he posts on social media.

The Auckland-based funnyman hadn’t heard of Town until the start of this season but now can’t get enough of them.

He told the Examiner that he is planning to catch a game at the John Smith’s Stadium before the season ends.

“I absolutely love the sexy Terriers, but I had no idea they even existed until the beginning of the season.

“For a while I have been making very silly sports videos and thought it would be fun to support a Premier League team to make videos about.

“I put all the teams in a hat and pulled out ‘Hudders.’

“They were actually the third team I picked out but there was no way I was going to support Arsenal or Leicester City.

“When I started the season I intended it to be a pretty casual thing but the wins to start the season made me fall in love.

“And now I try and get up and watch most games at 3am New Zealand time and make a video about each game.

“I thank Jesus every day he brought Town into my life. Also the Huddersfield fans have been brilliant and made following the team so enjoyable.”

He’s yet to see Town live but is moving with his wife to London shortly and is planning to see Town v Crystal Place at home on March 17.

Daniel says he expects Town to stay up.

“I hate to use the cliche but this season has been a roller coaster. The start of the season I was loving it until the slow slide of December/January. It was hard to keep the faith.

“But I really feel like that they turned something around against Bournemouth. It looked like they were playing with a love in their hearts, which wasn’t there in January.

“I’m not really technical when it comes to football so I tend to rely on gossip and make up magical reasons for everything when I break down the games.

“I have every expectation they will stay up this season, I have seen it in the stars.”

Daniel’s favourite player is Steve Mounie and he also loves Aaron Mooy – “but it really annoys me he is Australian.”

He is due to arrive in London in two weeks.

“At the moment the goal is to come up and watch the Crystal Place game, which is the first game at John Smith’s when we arrive in the country.”