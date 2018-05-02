Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concerns about noise levels were behind a decision by Kirklees councillors to stick with “restrictive” conditions on a proposed burger bar in Mirfield.

Restaurant owner Eric Paxman announced on Facebook earlier this week that he had scrapped plans to open his second upmarket PAX Burger restaurant in the former Yorkshire Building Society premises at Huddersfield Road.

The award-winning chef, who owns Eric’s restaurant and PAX Burger, both in Lindley, blamed Kirklees Council for the decision not to press ahead with his plans, posting: “With regret, we have to announce that this won’t be going ahead. We have been granted only restricted opening and closing times by Kirklees Council which makes the proposition enviable for us as a business.”

Mr Paxman received outline approval for his plans last year when Kirklees imposed conditions to prevent any operational activity on the premises outside the hours of 7.30am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 10pm on Sunday and limit customer opening hours to 11.30am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 11.30am to 10pm Sunday.

Mr Paxman had sought to vary the conditions to extend operational hours by an hour to midnight on Monday to Saturday and 11pm on Sunday and extend opening hours by one hour to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 11pm Sunday.

The conditions also called on Mr Paxman to provide a noise report to set out measures to be taken to protect residents in nearby premises along with details of the proposed extract ventilation system.

A Noise Report compiled for Mr Paxman by consultancy Nova Acoustics itself recommended that operating hours should not exceed 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9pm Sunday. It also recommended all doors and windows should be closed when the restaurant was operating, that staff should be made aware of the impact of excessive noise on the restaurant’s neighbours and that staff should be trained in “noise reductive work practices” where possible.

Recommending refusal of the application to vary the conditions, Kirklees planners said: “It has not been demonstrated that, by extending the hours of operation and opening hours from those originally approved, that there would be no undue harm caused to the amenity of the nearest residential properties, especially when taking into account the mitigation measures set out in the applicant’s own Noise Report.”

It added: “The adverse impacts of granting permission would significantly and demonstrably outweigh any benefits of the development.”

Mr Paxman has previously confirmed an interest in setting up a new venture in the building currently occupied by Mirfield Library. Mirfield-based developer Darren Smith offered to build a new library as part of his firm’s St Paul’s Lock retirement complex in a deal which would also see him take possession of the current library building to be converted into an upmarket restaurant.

Kirklees is expected to make a decision on future funding provision for Mirfield Library in the summer.