The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at one of Kirklees’ most remote schools refused to be beaten by the Beast from the East.

Scapegoat Hill J&I – the highest school in the borough – was one of only a handful of schools to open on Thursday.

Teachers, parents and pupils shrugged off blizzards and snow drifts to battle in to school.

The vast majority of headteachers took the decision to keep their doors closed – with 165 of Kirklees’ 181 schools having a snow day.

But the school which on paper would be the most likely to close, defied the odds and took in about half of its 72 pupils.

Julie Holden, bursar at Scapegoat Hill, said teachers had walked in, one from as far away as Marsh.

Some had gone to its sister school, Linthwaite Clough J&I, which also remained open.

Richard Thorp, who has three children at Scapegoat Hill, said he was “proud” of everyone who made it in.

He said: “With the large majority of schools closed today, the highest school in the region is still open.

“I walked my kids up there this morning, fighting the blizzards and snow drifts and most teachers and members of staff had made it in.

“In an age of whinging and whining, and health and safety gone mad, I was proud to send my kids in today and very grateful to the teachers and staff who have set them a great example, showing and teaching them true ‘Yorkshire Grit.’

“It also made me remember the times I climbed in to school in snow waist high. Other schools should take note.”

Another parent paid tribute to the executive headteacher of both schools, Gail Newton, who battled in on foot to make sure Linthwaite Clough opened.

Dawn Jackson-Brown, who has two children at the school, hailed the effort to keep the doors open.

“I am so impressed with this school and the staff,” she said.

“In the past 15 years I can never remember this school closing due to adverse weather conditions.

“I telephoned the school this morning at 8am and Mrs Newton, the headteacher, was already in school fielding phone calls.

“She had walked early morning all the way from Milnsbridge to make sure the school opened.

“I can genuinely say that this lady and her staff genuinely care for the school and its pupils – never closing doors and allowing parents to have confidence that their children are safe and cared for.

“I think she is a credit to Linthwaite Clough school.”

Asked why they were open while most weren’t, deputy headteacher, Nikki Barker, said: “We can’t comment on what others do but we stay open because we’re providing a service.

“We have a fantastic team of staff that make every effort they can to get in. Some have come from as far away as Marsden.”

Despite more the vast majority of children in Kirklees getting a snow day at home, pupils at Linthwaite also said they were happy to be at school.

“We’re happy because we get more education,” said Tarren aged 10.

Holly, also 10, added: “We get to play in the snow anyway and throw snowballs at the teachers and have lots of fun.”

Meanwhile, with most pre-schools and nurseries also closed, employees at one in Oakes refused to let parents down.

Staff at Nightingales Private Day Nursery walked in, one from as far as Dalton, some four miles away.

Director Michelle Sokolowski said: “We always try our best to stay open for our parents and carers.

“We have some parents who work at the hospital and it is vital that they go to work, even in these treacherous conditions.

“I am very grateful to have such a dedicated team who chose to walk to work.

“The staff seized the opportunity to provide the children with vital learning experiences.

“They were pulled around in sledges and made a snowman.

“They worked together, took turns, talked about the seasonal and weather changes – this provides the children with the opportunity to develop holistically.”