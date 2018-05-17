Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mosques across Huddersfield are aiming to raise a five-figure sum for charity during the month of Ramadan.

Collections after daily prayers and fundraising activities for children will feature at more than a dozen venues across the town to raise cash for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice at Bradley.

Ramadan is when Muslims fast during daylight and when the Qur’an is said to have been revealed to the prophet Muhammad.

This year, Ramadan began yesterday (Wed) evening, which means Muslims began their first day of fasting at dawn today (Thurs).

Muslims are encouraged to increase their acts of charity during Ramadan and it is in this spirit that all 14 mosques in the Huddersfield area will be fundraising on behalf of the hospice.

It is the first time that all the mosques have collectively raised funds for a single cause.

They include mosques in Paddock, Birkby , Lockwood, Thornton Lodge, Springwood, Crosland Moor , Highfields and Lindley .

Imam Imran Hussain from the Eden Foundation, representing the collection of Huddersfield mosques, said: “It’s great to see the work the hospice does. It’s a privilege to be able to spread the hospitality of Ramadan to such organisations. We wish all in Huddersfield and surrounding areas a Happy Ramadan.”