A home care company has launched a new state-of-the-art electronic call monitoring system for customers across Kirklees.

The computer and smartphone-based system will enable Caremark (Kirklees) to track the movements of its carers in real time to ensure calls to peoples’ homes are made on time and not missed.

The new system is also designed to allow carers to alert the company’s head office at Armitage Bridge if they have a problem that means they cannot make an appointment – such being stuck in traffic or being ill.

Managing director Duncan Smith said: “Due to the rapid growth of the business we now have over 50 carers delivering care to a range of people across Kirklees and we are planning to double our staff team over the next 12 months.

“The call monitoring alerts system will further help us to develop the quality of the service we deliver as it records the visits staff make to our customers’ homes in real time.

“It will provide peace of mind to the people using our services, who will have confidence knowing that if a carer can’t make an appointment for whatever reason we will be alerted immediately and can make alternative arrangements without causing them any undue stress or worry.”

When staff enter and leave a customer’s home, they use an app on their smart-phone to scan a special barcode that each customer is provided with. This information is then captured via a computer at head office.

Duncan said: “As part of becoming an approved provider of care to Kirklees Council, we made a commitment to introduce electronic call monitoring and we are one of the first to do this.

“It represents an investment of over tens of thousands of pounds, but as well as further improving the service we provide, we also see it as another investment in our staff because they get to use the phone for personal calls and text messaging without having to pay anything.”