A spectacular burst water main caused chaos in Cleckheaton today (Thurs).

The A643 Moorbottom in both directions was blocked with slow traffic due to the burst water main between Wellands Lane and School Street.

A Yorkshire Water spokesman said: “We are currently on site attending a burst main in Sycamore Drive.

“Currently, there have been no reports of customers with a loss of water supply.

“Due to the work that needs to be carried out to repair the main our contract partner Morrison Utility Services will need to put a temporary road closure in place.

“We will provide more details when we have more information on a timescale for the road closure and repair works. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The problem has affected traffic between the Hartshead Moorside area and Cleckheaton.

One Facebook message said: “Anyone needs their car washing on Westgate get yourself down the road from the Ford garage!”