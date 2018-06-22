Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If the driver had meant it this would have been a perfect spot of parking.

But it’s unclear how this small Seat hatchback ended up crashed on top of a reservoir wall between Outlane and Denshaw.

The car had come to grief just after a sharp right hand bend on the moorland A640 which becomes Huddersfield Road near Denshaw.

(Image: Mark Hemingway)

Photographer Mark Hemingway came across the accident on a bike ride down that road yesterday (Fri) morning.

Great Manchester Police have no record of an accident there so it can only be assumed that no-one was hurt.

It’s not clear if any other vehicle was involved.