A stranded nurse has been unable to get to work despite her best efforts.

The Examiner told how earlier today Christine Stancliffe, who works as a renal dialysis nurse at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary , was determined to battle Arctic conditions to get into work.

She was snowed in at a remote campsite in Ingbirchworth, Barnsley, and needed transportation to Lindley.

The 55-year-old is relied upon to provide vital care for 28 patients currently being treated for renal failure at the hospital.

She appealed for anyone with a 4x4 to help get her to work for her 10.30am shift.

Christine told the Examiner that the hospital was arranging transportation for some staff and she was hopeful that she could get a lift in .

She even vowed to spend the night there to ensure that she was on hand to help patients at the start of her 7am shift tomorrow.

But her husband Andrew later got in touch to say that she was unable to make it in for her shift after all.

He said: “Unfortunately they couldn’t get her into work after all so she has had to take annual leave.

“(We would like to) praise all hospital staff that did battle through the inclement weather and provide vital healthcare to local residents.”