Police recovered 18 wraps of heroin from a man – after arresting him over the theft of a 70p packet of biscuits.

Dalton man Philip Hickman’s stash was found on him when he was caught stealing from Lidl in Huddersfield.

He said he bought the heroin in bulk because he didn’t like dealing with drug dealers.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to shop theft and possession of a Class A drug when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He was caught stealing from the Wakefield Road branch on July 19.

The packet of biscuits was recovered but he admitted to police that he had £100 worth of heroin on him when he was asked to empty his pockets.

He had paid for some items in the store but was unsure whether he intended to take the biscuits, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

She told magistrates: “The defendant said he’d been paid that day and buys his drugs in bulk to last him a couple of days.

“He said he doesn’t want to associate with drug dealers and it’s bad enough what he does take.”

Hickman tested positive for the misuse of heroin and cocaine upon his arrest.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that his client’s drug problem started when he left the Army.

He joined at the age of 18, serving in the Coldstream Guards before being discharged for medical reasons.

He said: “He gets his money and buys the drugs. He doesn’t steal to fund his habit.

“His theft of the biscuits is made more serious by the quantity of drugs and the fact that he’s a drug misuser.”

Mr Blanchard added that the shop theft was a blip but did result in him drawing attention to himself.

Magistrates gave him an 18-month conditional discharge, meaning that he will escape punishment if he stays out of trouble during this period.

He will still have to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

The heroin will be forfeited and destroyed.