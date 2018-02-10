Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thumb injury has kept talented young tennis player Taylor Aitcheson off the court – but that hasn’t stopped him winning a trophy.

The nine-year-old Dewsbury youngster – who regularly completes against players six years his senior – has been out of action for three months due to his broken thumb, but in that time has featured in a video documentary and won an award for his fundraising in support of The Candlelighters charity.

The Examiner reported last August how Taylor, who trains at Thongsbridge Tennis Club, had set up his own Facebook fundraising page called Taylor and the Charity Fundraisers to support children’s charities rather than seek donations to support his tennis playing.

So far, he has raised almost £6,000 for The Candlelighters, which supports children with cancer.

The fundraising has included a sponsored one-mile walk which was well-supported by family, friends and Taylor’s classmates at St Joseph’s Church in Dewsbury to raise about £4,000.

His efforts led the charity to nominate Taylor for the Child Friendly Awards, held at the City Varieties in Leeds.

Taylor was one of five shortlisted for the Child of the Year (under 11) category – and was delighted to be named the winner on the day.

Taylor’s dad, Tony, said a number of business people had now come forward to get involved in Taylor’s charity work with The Candlelighters by granting wishes to youngsters with life-limiting conditions.

Meanwhile, a 10-minute video has been produced by CLICKON Media which follows Taylor through his coaching sessions, talks about his medals and trophy successes and chats with parents Tony and Clare about how they support him – without placing high levels of pressure on him to win.

Says Clare: “I’m not saying he’s going to be the next Andy Murray, that doesn’t matter. To me, however he plays, I’m proud of him and he makes me smile.”