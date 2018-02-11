Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A competition to win a box at Town’s Wembley clash with Tottenham – and raise cash for a hero policeman injured in the Westminster terror attacks – has been launched.

Pc Kris Aves suffered crippling injuries when he was run down by a terrorist in a hire car as he was crossing Westminster Bridge last March.

He and two colleagues had just received a commendation for their work.

Five people were killed and dozens injured when terrorist Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the pavement along the south side of Westminster Bridge and Bridge Street.

After crashing into a perimeter fence surrounding Westminster Palace, Masood stabbed and killed unarmed police officer Pc Keith Palmer before he was shot dead by another officer.

Kris needs extensive physiotherapy to regain his mobility so a fundraising appeal has been set up.

Cash raised will fund a physio room in the London home Kris shares with his partner and two children.

For ever £10 you donate to the cause you will receive a chance to win a box for eight people at Wembley when Huddersfield take on Spurs on March 3.

You can donate as many times as you like HERE

The winner will be contacted on February 25.

The appeal has been organised by The Living By Giving Trust.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Enjoy an amazing day out for you and seven friends.

“Following hearing about Kris and his family’s life changing situation – Kris was seriously injured in the Westminster Bridge terror attack – we have offered to help raise funds towards a much needed physio room.

“Kris needs to do extensive physio as part of his recovery – building a physio room with equipment in his home would be a massive help and that’s what this fundraising is about.

“Every £10 donated will give you a chance to win an experience of a lifetime with a group of friends – while helping to raise funds for a great cause. There is no limit to the number of entries.”