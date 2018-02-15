Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pop-up display celebrating local history is on show at Huddersfield railway station.

The display compiled by Kirklees Museums and Galleries is called Along the Line and focuses on the locations you can see when travelling along the railway line from Huddersfield.

The display cases – containing artefacts from local museums – are designed with a vintage railway poster-inspired theme to tell the stories of the towns, villages and countryside that make up Kirklees. Each display focuses on a railway line out of Huddersfield station.

The Penistone Line display in the waiting room on platform 2 features part of the old Emley Moor transmitter that collapsed, medieval archaeology from Castle Hill, a souvenir of the famous Denby Dale Millennium Pie and a present for the stationmaster at Stocksbridge station.

The first class waiting room on platform 1 shows items from the line to Manchester, including pew family name plaques from Meltham, tokens from a Linthwaite grocer’s shop and a milk bottle from a dairy in the Colne Valley.

The platform 1 waiting room also has objects relating to the textile industry from a spindle to a lamp used by weavers in the mills. There are also Neolithic arrow heads, showing evidence of the earliest settlers to the area around Marsden and Meltham.

The platform 6 display features objects from the Leeds line, including items from Dewsbury and Batley. It includes a piece of the staircase from Blake Hall in Mirfield where Anne Bronte was a governess and used her experiences there in her novel Agnes Grey.

All the displays – which will be on show at the station for the next six months – are behind the ticket barriers, so you will need a valid travel ticket to see them.